Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.80 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

