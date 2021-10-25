FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FREYR Battery.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 1,748,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.13. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.