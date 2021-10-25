FTC Solar, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar’s (NASDAQ:FTCI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 25th. FTC Solar had issued 19,840,000 shares in its IPO on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $257,920,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of FTCI opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

