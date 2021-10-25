Function X Price Tops $1.31 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $533.75 million and $8.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,847.51 or 1.00024117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00657361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001611 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.

