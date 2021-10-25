FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Popular, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Popular has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Popular by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

