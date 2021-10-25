FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

