FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

