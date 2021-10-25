FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.76.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.