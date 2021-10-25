FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.76.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.