FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

