FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $201.72 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

