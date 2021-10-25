FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.