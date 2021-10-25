FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.