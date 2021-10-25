FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.52. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $345,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

