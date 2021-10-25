FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.52. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

