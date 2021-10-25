GAMEE Price Down 1.1% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $2.26 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.98 or 0.99996988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.67 or 0.06528413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021435 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

