General Equity Holdings LP Acquires New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000. PAR Technology makes up 5.1% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,642. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

