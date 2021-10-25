GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $52,776.69 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $52,776.69 and $380.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,013,296 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

