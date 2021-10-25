Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 240,963 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $46,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 301,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

