Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,337 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $45,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

