Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of iRobot worth $45,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

