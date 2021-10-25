Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.33 Million Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $43,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.03 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

