Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $3,660,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $3,237,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

