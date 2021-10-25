Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,234 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Sanmina worth $44,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.