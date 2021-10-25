George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.45

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$138.45 and last traded at C$138.00, with a volume of 125765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$137.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on WN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.71.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. The firm had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.