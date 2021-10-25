German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.86 on Monday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.