GET Protocol Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $450,140.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

