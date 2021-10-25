Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Gibraltar Industries worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

