Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,578. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

