Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.
GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,578. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.