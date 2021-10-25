Glitch 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.50 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $92.99 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

