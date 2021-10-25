Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $490,644.10 and $127,239.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00070110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00079080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,612.98 or 0.99833254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.10 or 0.06688876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

