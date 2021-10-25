Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $117,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

