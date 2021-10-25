Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $131.66 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 401,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $131,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $191.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

