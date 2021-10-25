Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 541,551 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 228.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Franco-Nevada worth $112,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,388.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $143.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

