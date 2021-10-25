Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $111,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.61 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

