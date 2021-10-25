Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 102,373 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ameriprise Financial worth $127,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $298.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $298.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

