Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $121,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $461.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.79 and a 200 day moving average of $443.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $301.44 and a 12 month high of $478.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

