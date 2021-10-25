Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.