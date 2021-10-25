Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $128.38 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $134.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.