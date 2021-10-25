Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,212 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $11.30.
TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.