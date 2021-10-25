Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,212 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $11.30.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.