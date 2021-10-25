GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

