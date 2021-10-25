GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
