Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $99.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

