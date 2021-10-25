Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

HWC stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

