HAPI (HAPI) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.47 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $109.39 or 0.00174268 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,438 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

