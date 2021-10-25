Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.