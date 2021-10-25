Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $576.52 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.31 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00105576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010995 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,221,695,180 coins and its circulating supply is 10,686,989,180 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.