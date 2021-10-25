Hashgard Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $355,699.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.