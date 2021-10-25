HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $253.11 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

