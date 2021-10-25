Head-To-Head Comparison: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 168.53%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 2.09 -$44.27 million $2.51 2.27

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74%

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, meaning that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoHealth beats QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

