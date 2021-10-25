Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $42,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 343.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $20.13 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

