Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,220,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,936 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 3.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.34% of Healthpeak Properties worth $240,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.52. 15,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

